Let's Have Lunch: Backstage at Sunset Boulevard with Michael Xavier, Episode 7: English Accents

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Sunset Boulevard star Michael Xavier challenges his co-stars to speak with a British accent and more in the penultimate episode of his vlog.
Sunset Boulevard - Broadway
Glenn Close revisits her Tony Award-winning performance of Norma Desmond in this acclaimed revival.
Sunset Boulevard star Michael Xavier challenges his co-stars to speak with a British accent and more in the penultimate episode of his vlog.
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 5: It's Chili in Cincinnati
The Broadway.com Show: Sara Bareilles' Waitress Debut, Okieriete Onaodowan to Replace Josh Groban, Darren Criss is a Serial Killer & More