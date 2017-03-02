 

The Play That Goes Wrong - Broadway

London's Olivier Award-winning comedy arrives on Broadway.

Pop Poll! The Stars of The Play That Goes Wrong Share Their Biggest Onstage Calamities

Videos By Broadway.com Staff March 2, 2017 - 4:34PM
Forgotten lines! Broken bones! Missing pants?! The company of The Play That Goes Wrong tell us all about their biggest onstage mistakes and mishaps.

This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
