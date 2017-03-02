Rob McClure takes us to the Aronoff Center for the Arts in Cincinnati! Plus, Rob enjoys a Skyline Chili dinner, stalks Adam Pascal and answers questions with Autumn Hurlbert.
Rob McClure takes us to the Aronoff Center for the Arts in Cincinnati! Plus, Rob enjoys a Skyline Chili dinner, stalks Adam Pascal and answers questions with Autumn Hurlbert.
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 5: It's Chili in Cincinnati
The Broadway.com Show: Sara Bareilles' Waitress Debut, Okieriete Onaodowan to Replace Josh Groban, Darren Criss is a Serial Killer & More