Nick Cannon Reveals His Plans to Take MTV's Wild 'n Out to Broadway

Someone's got the Broadway bug! Wild 'n Out host Nick Cannon recently stopped by Entertainment Weekly: The Show to discuss his desire to take MTV's comedy battle sensation to the Great White Way.



"I was inspired by so many things going on on Broadway right now—the energy, the talent," Cannon said. "There's some super duper talented people on my show that need that theater experience. So we're taking Wild 'n Out to Broadway. I don't even know if I was supposed to say that yet."



Already in its eighth season, MTV's Wild 'n Out is hosted by Cannon as he and his crew face off with celebrity guests (Christina Millian, the Ying Yang twins, Kanye West and Cannon's former wife Mariah Carey, to name a few) to add a dash of hip-hop to their improv comedy face-offs. (Think of Hamilton's "Cabinet Battle" scenes, but with more "Yo Mama" jokes.)



Perhaps Cannon will follow in Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's Oh, Hello footsteps and bring his small screen comedy staple to Broadway. Watch Cannon's big announcement below!



