 

Nick Cannon Reveals His Plans to Take MTV's Wild 'n Out to Broadway

News By Lindsey Sullivan March 2, 2017 - 5:58PM
Nick Cannon Reveals His Plans to Take MTV's Wild 'n Out to Broadway
Nick Cannon
(Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)
'We're taking 'Wild 'n Out' to Broadway. I don't even know if I was supposed to say that yet.'

Someone's got the Broadway bug! Wild 'n Out host Nick Cannon recently stopped by Entertainment Weekly: The Show to discuss his desire to take MTV's comedy battle sensation to the Great White Way.

"I was inspired by so many things going on on Broadway right now—the energy, the talent," Cannon said. "There's some super duper talented people on my show that need that theater experience. So we're taking Wild 'n Out to Broadway. I don't even know if I was supposed to say that yet."

Already in its eighth season, MTV's Wild 'n Out is hosted by Cannon as he and his crew face off with celebrity guests (Christina Millian, the Ying Yang twins, Kanye West and Cannon's former wife Mariah Carey, to name a few) to add a dash of hip-hop to their improv comedy face-offs. (Think of Hamilton's "Cabinet Battle" scenes, but with more "Yo Mama" jokes.)

Perhaps Cannon will follow in Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's Oh, Hello footsteps and bring his small screen comedy staple to Broadway. Watch Cannon's big announcement below!

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets