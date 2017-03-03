 

Significant Other - Broadway

Joshua Harmon's acclaimed new play arrives on Broadway.

We’re Swiping Right on These Shots! See Pics from Significant Other’s Broadway Opening

Photos By Broadway.com Staff March 3, 2017 - 11:51AM
We're Swiping Right on These Shots! See Pics from Significant Other's Broadway Opening
Lindsay Mendez & Gideon Glick
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Significant Other opened at Broadway's Booth Theatre on March 2. Take a peek at all the stars who stepped out to support Gideon Glick, Lindsay Mendez and the rest of the cast!

