 

The Antipodes - Off-Broadway

Signature Theatre Company presents Pulitzer-winner Annie Baker's new play.

Annie Baker’s The Antipodes Extends Before Starting Performances at Off-Broadway's Signature Center

News By Beth Stevens March 3, 2017 - 1:28PM
Annie Baker’s The Antipodes Extends Before Starting Performances at Off-Broadway's Signature Center
Annie Baker
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
'The Antipodes,' starring Josh Charles, will now play through May 21.

Annie Baker’s The Antipodes is extending by a week. The world premiere from the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of The Flick will now play off-Broadway’s Pershing Square Signature Center through May 21. The production, directed by Lila Neugebauer, begins performances on April 4 and officially opens on April 23. It was originally scheduled to run through May 14.

The Antipodes stars two-time Emmy nominee Josh Charles (The Good Wife) as well as Phillip James Brannon, Josh Hamilton, Danny Mastrogiorgio, Danny McCarthy, Emily Cass McDonnell, Brian Miskell, Will Patton and Nicole Rodenburg.

The piece is described as “a play about people telling stories about telling stories.” It is the second production in Baker's Signature residency.

See Also:   News  |  The Antipodes
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets