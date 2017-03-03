Annie Baker’s The Antipodes Extends Before Starting Performances at Off-Broadway's Signature Center

Annie Baker’s The Antipodes is extending by a week. The world premiere from the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of The Flick will now play off-Broadway’s Pershing Square Signature Center through May 21. The production, directed by Lila Neugebauer, begins performances on April 4 and officially opens on April 23. It was originally scheduled to run through May 14.



The Antipodes stars two-time Emmy nominee Josh Charles (The Good Wife) as well as Phillip James Brannon, Josh Hamilton, Danny Mastrogiorgio, Danny McCarthy, Emily Cass McDonnell, Brian Miskell, Will Patton and Nicole Rodenburg.



The piece is described as “a play about people telling stories about telling stories.” It is the second production in Baker's Signature residency.