Lynn Nottage's Sweat Begins Performances on Broadway

Get ready to work it! After building a lot of buzz during its off-Broadway run at the Public Theater Lynn Nottage's Sweat begins performances on March 4 at Broadway's Studio 54. Directed by Kate Whoriskey, the production officially opens on the Great White Way on March 26.



Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the line of a factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in the hard fight to stay afloat.



The Broadway production features an ensemble of talented actors: Johanna Day, Carlo Alban, James Colby, Khris Davis, John Earl Jelks, Will Pullen, Alison Wright, Lance Coadie Williams and Michelle Wilson.