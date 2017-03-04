 

Sweat - Broadway

Lynn Nottage's Sweat Begins Performances on Broadway

News By Broadway.com Staff March 4, 2017 - 6:00AM
Lynn Nottage's Sweat Begins Performances on Broadway
Johanna Day & Michelle Wilson in 'Sweat'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
'Sweat' opens on March 26 at Studio 54.

Get ready to work it! After building a lot of buzz during its off-Broadway run at the Public Theater Lynn Nottage's Sweat begins performances on March 4 at Broadway's Studio 54. Directed by Kate Whoriskey, the production officially opens on the Great White Way on March 26.

Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the line of a factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in the hard fight to stay afloat.

The Broadway production features an ensemble of talented actors: Johanna Day, Carlo Alban, James Colby, Khris Davis, John Earl Jelks, Will Pullen, Alison Wright, Lance Coadie Williams and Michelle Wilson.

See Also:   Curtain Up  |  Sweat
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets