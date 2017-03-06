Welcome to the Land of Lola! J. Harrison Ghee Steps into Broadway's Kinky Boots

Step into a dream! J. Harrison Ghee will be doing just that when he begins performances in Broadway's Kinky Boots on March 6. He is set to take on the role of Lola; Todrick Hall rocked the big red boots for the last time on March 5. The Tony-winning musical is currently playing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.



Though Kinky Boots marks Ghee's Great White Way debut, he reprises the leading role after playing Lola on musical's national tour. He also appeared on The Color Purple tour.



The current cast of Kinky Boots features Olivier nominee Killian Donnelly as Charlie Price, Taylor Louderman as Lauren, Marcus Neville as George, Shannon O’Boyle as Nicola and Daniel Stewart Sherman as Don.