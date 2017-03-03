 

Groundhog Day - Broadway

You've Got to Hear This Forecast! Groundhog Day, Starring Andy Karl, Will Record a Cast Album

News By Lindsey Sullivan March 3, 2017 - 5:17PM
You've Got to Hear This Forecast! Groundhog Day, Starring Andy Karl, Will Record a Cast Album
Andy Karl in 'Groundhog Day' at London's Old Vic
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)

Andy Karl & the cast will hit the recording studio this weekend.

Even Phil Connors would love this sound! Groundhog Day will release a cast recording. Andy Karl and the rest of the cast are scheduled to hit the recording studio this weekend. The album, which will be released by Masterworks Broadway and Broadway Records, is due to hit earbuds this spring. Performances of the Tim Minchin-scored musical begin on March 16 at the August Wilson Theatre. Opening night is set for April 17.

Minchin, Chris Nightingale and Michael Croiter will produce the record.

Based on the 1993 film starring Bill Murray, Groundhog Day centers on Phil Connors (Karl), a disgruntled weatherman who is stuck living the same day again and again and again. Once he starts getting to know associate TV producer Rita Hanson (Barrett Doss), he discovers it’s a day of second, third and fourth chances.

Groundhog Day's cast includes Karl, Doss, Rebecca Faulkenberry, John Sanders, Andrew Call, Raymond J. Lee, Heather Ayers, Kevin Bernard, Gerard Canonico, Rheaume Crenshaw, Michael Fatica, Katy Geraghty, Camden Gonzales, Jordan Grubb, Taylor Iman Jones, Tari Kelly, Josh Lamon, Joseph Medeiros, Sean Montgomery, William Parry, Jenna Rubaii, Vishal Vaidya, Travis Waldschmidt, and Natalie Wisdom.

We're excited to hear the entire score—on repeat, of course!

