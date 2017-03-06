Harry Potter & the Cursed Child Breaks Olivier Nominations Record with 11; Groundhog Day Nabs 8 Nods

(Photo: Manuel Harlan)
These nominees are pure magic! London's Broadway-bound production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child nabbed 11 nods when the 2017 Olivier Awards nominations were revealed on March 6. Groundhog Day, which begins Broadway performances on March 16, garnered eight nominations. The Olivier Awards ceremony will take place on April 9 at London's Royal Albert Hall.
Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’s record-breaking 11 nominations ties with the current record-holder for the most-nominated production, which was Hairspray in 2008. The play, which sees J.K. Rowling’s magical world brought to life, is nominated in the following categories: Best Actor, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best New Play, Best Set Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design, Best Director, Best Theatre Choreographer and Outstanding Achievement in Music. Jamie Parker received his first nomination for his portrayal of Harry Potter.
In addition, Andrew Lloyd Webber received nominations for three separate productions: Sunset Boulevard, Jesus Christ Superstar and School of Rock; he currently has four shows running on the Great White Way.
Six-time Olivier Award winner Sir Ian McKellen received his tenth Olivier Award nomination for his performance in No Man's Land.
Cherry Jones, who was nominated for the 2014 Tony Award for her performance in The Glass Menagerie received a nomination for reprising her role in the London production.
As previously announced, Kenneth Branagh is set to receive this year's Special Award at the ceremony. Take a look at the full list of nominees below!
Best New Musical
Dreamgirls
The Girls
Groundhog Day
School Of Rock The Musical
Best Musical Revival
Funny Girl
Jesus Christ Superstar
Show Boat
Sunset Boulevard
Best New Play
Elegy
The Flick
Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
One Night In Miami…
Best Revival
The Glass Menagerie
This House
Travesties
Yerma
Best New Comedy
The Comedy About A Bank Robbery
Nice Fish
Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour
The Truth
Best Actor in a Musical
David Fynn for School Of Rock The Musical
Tyrone Huntley for Jesus Christ Superstar
Andy Karl for Groundhog Day
Charlie Stemp for Half A Sixpence
Jamie Parker for Guys And Dolls
Best Actress in a Musical
Glenn Close for Sunset Boulevard
Debbie Chazen, Sophie-Louise Dann, Michele Dotrice, Claire Machin, Claire Moore and Joanna Riding for The Girls
Amber Riley for Dreamgirls
Sheridan Smith for Funny Girl
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Ian Bartholomew for Half A Sixpence
Adam J. Bernard for Dreamgirls
Ben Hunter for The Girls
Andrew Langtree for Groundhog Day
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Haydn Gwynne for The Threepenny Opera
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Murder Ballad
Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat
Emma Williams for Half A Sixpence
Best Actor
Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
Freddie Fox for Travesties
Brian J. Smith for The Glass Menagerie
Rafe Spall for Hedda Gabler
Best Actress
Glenda Jackson for King Lear
Cherry Jones for The Glass Menagerie
Billie Piper for Yerma
Ruth Wilson for Hedda Gabler
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ed Harris for Buried Child
Tom Hollander for Travesties
Ian McKellen for No Man’s Land
Jamie Parker for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Melissa Allan, Caroline Deyga, Kirsty Findlay, Karen Fishwick, Kirsty MacLaren, Frances Mayli McCann, Joanne McGuinness and Dawn Sievewright for Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour
Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
Clare Foster for Travesties
Kate O’Flynn for The Glass Menagerie
Best Director
Simon Stone for Yerma
John Tiffany for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
John Tiffany for The Glass Menagerie
Matthew Warchus for Groundhog Day
Best Theatre Choreographer
Matthew Bourne for The Red Shoes
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane for Groundhog Day
Steven Hoggett for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
Drew McOnie for Jesus Christ Superstar
Best Costume Design
Gregg Barnes for Dreamgirls
Hugh Durrant for Cinderella
Rob Howell for Groundhog Day
Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
Best Set Design
Bob Crowley for Aladdin
Bob Crowley for The Glass Menagerie
Rob Howell for Groundhog Day
Christine Jones for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
Best Lighting Design
Neil Austin for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
Lee Curran for Jesus Christ Superstar
Natasha Katz for The Glass Menagerie
Hugh Vanstone for Groundhog Day
Best Sound Design
Paul Arditti for Amadeus
Adam Cork for Travesties
Gareth Fry for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
Nick Lidster for Autograph for Jesus Christ Superstar
Sound Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music
Dreamgirls - Music by Henry Krieger
Harry Potter And The Cursed Child - Composer and Arranger: Imogen Heap
Jesus Christ Superstar - The band and company creating the gig-like rock vibe of the original concept album of Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
School Of Rock The Musical - Three children's bands who play instruments live every night at New London Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
Cuttin’ It at The Maria
The Government Inspector at Theatre Royal Stratford East
The Invisible Hand at Tricycle Theatre
It Is Easy To Be Dead at Trafalgar Studios 2
Rotterdam at Trafalgar Studios 2
Best Entertainment and Family
Cinderella
David Baddiel – My Family: Not The Sitcom
Peter Pan
The Red Shoes
Best New Opera Production
4.48 Psychosis
Akhnaten
Così Fan Tutte
Lulu
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Renée Fleming for her performance in Der Rosenkavalier
Stuart Skelton for his performance in Tristan And Isolde
Mark Wigglesworth for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu
Best New Dance Production
Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young
Blak Whyte Gray by Boy Blue Entertainment
Giselle by Akram Khan and English National Ballet
My Mother, My Dog And CLOWNS! by Michael Clark
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for their London season
Luke Ahmet for The Creation by Rambert
English National Ballet for expanding the variety of their repertoire with Giselle and She Said