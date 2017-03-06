Harry Potter & the Cursed Child Ties Olivier Nominations Record with 11; Groundhog Day Nabs 8 Nods

These nominees are pure magic! London's Broadway-bound production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child nabbed 11 nods when the 2017 Olivier Awards nominations were revealed on March 6. Groundhog Day, which begins Broadway performances on March 16, garnered eight nominations. The Olivier Awards ceremony will take place on April 9 at London's Royal Albert Hall.



Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’s 11 nominations ties with the current record-holder for the most-nominated production, which was Hairspray in 2008. The play, which sees J.K. Rowling’s magical world brought to life, is nominated in the following categories: Best Actor, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best New Play, Best Set Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design, Best Director, Best Theatre Choreographer and Outstanding Achievement in Music. Jamie Parker received his first nomination for his portrayal of Harry Potter.



In addition, Andrew Lloyd Webber received nominations for three separate productions: Sunset Boulevard, Jesus Christ Superstar and School of Rock; he currently has four shows running on the Great White Way. Glenn Close, who is currently reprising her Tony-winning role as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard was nominated for her performance in the London production of the show.



Cherry Jones, who was nominated for the 2014 Tony Award for her performance in The Glass Menagerie received a nomination for reprising her role in the West End.



Six-time Olivier Award winner Sir Ian McKellen received his tenth Olivier Award nomination for his performance in No Man's Land.



As previously announced, Kenneth Branagh is set to receive this year's Special Award at the ceremony. Take a look at the full list of nominees below!



Best New Musical

Dreamgirls

The Girls

Groundhog Day

School of Rock the Musical



Best Musical Revival

Funny Girl

Jesus Christ Superstar

Show Boat

Sunset Boulevard



Best New Play

Elegy

The Flick

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

One Night In Miami…



Best Revival

The Glass Menagerie

This House

Travesties

Yerma



Best New Comedy

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery

Nice Fish

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour

The Truth



Best Actor in a Musical

David Fynn for School of Rock the Musical

Tyrone Huntley for Jesus Christ Superstar

Andy Karl for Groundhog Day

Charlie Stemp for Half a Sixpence

Jamie Parker for Guys and Dolls



Best Actress in a Musical

Glenn Close for Sunset Boulevard

Debbie Chazen, Sophie-Louise Dann, Michele Dotrice, Claire Machin, Claire Moore and Joanna Riding for The Girls

Amber Riley for Dreamgirls

Sheridan Smith for Funny Girl



Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Ian Bartholomew for Half a Sixpence

Adam J. Bernard for Dreamgirls

Ben Hunter for The Girls

Andrew Langtree for Groundhog Day



Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Haydn Gwynne for The Threepenny Opera

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Murder Ballad

Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat

Emma Williams for Half a Sixpence



Best Actor

Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Freddie Fox for Travesties

Brian J. Smith for The Glass Menagerie

Rafe Spall for Hedda Gabler



Best Actress

Glenda Jackson for King Lear

Cherry Jones for The Glass Menagerie

Billie Piper for Yerma

Ruth Wilson for Hedda Gabler



Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ed Harris for Buried Child

Tom Hollander for Travesties

Ian McKellen for No Man’s Land

Jamie Parker for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Melissa Allan, Caroline Deyga, Kirsty Findlay, Karen Fishwick, Kirsty MacLaren, Frances Mayli McCann, Joanne McGuinness and Dawn Sievewright for Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour

Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Clare Foster for Travesties

Kate O’Flynn for The Glass Menagerie



Best Director

Simon Stone for Yerma

John Tiffany for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

John Tiffany for The Glass Menagerie

Matthew Warchus for Groundhog Day



Best Theatre Choreographer

Matthew Bourne for The Red Shoes

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane for Groundhog Day

Steven Hoggett for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Drew McOnie for Jesus Christ Superstar



Best Costume Design

Gregg Barnes for Dreamgirls

Hugh Durrant for Cinderella

Rob Howell for Groundhog Day

Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



Best Set Design

Bob Crowley for Aladdin

Bob Crowley for The Glass Menagerie

Rob Howell for Groundhog Day

Christine Jones for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Lee Curran for Jesus Christ Superstar

Natasha Katz for The Glass Menagerie

Hugh Vanstone for Groundhog Day



Best Sound Design

Paul Arditti for Amadeus

Adam Cork for Travesties

Gareth Fry for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Nick Lidster for Autograph for Jesus Christ Superstar



Sound Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music

Dreamgirls - Music by Henry Krieger

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Composer and Arranger: Imogen Heap

Jesus Christ Superstar - The band and company creating the gig-like rock vibe of the original concept album of Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

School of Rock the Musical - Three children's bands who play instruments live every night at New London Theatre



Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Cuttin’ It at The Maria

The Government Inspector at Theatre Royal Stratford East

The Invisible Hand at Tricycle Theatre

It Is Easy To Be Dead at Trafalgar Studios 2

Rotterdam at Trafalgar Studios 2



Best Entertainment and Family

Cinderella

David Baddiel – My Family: Not The Sitcom

Peter Pan

The Red Shoes



Best New Opera Production

4.48 Psychosis

Akhnaten

Così Fan Tutte

Lulu



Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Renée Fleming for her performance in Der Rosenkavalier

Stuart Skelton for his performance in Tristan And Isolde

Mark Wigglesworth for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu



Best New Dance Production

Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young

Blak Whyte Gray by Boy Blue Entertainment

Giselle by Akram Khan and English National Ballet

My Mother, My Dog and CLOWNS! by Michael Clark



Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for their London season

Luke Ahmet for The Creation by Rambert

English National Ballet for expanding the variety of their repertoire with Giselle and She Said