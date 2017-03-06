 

Practically Perfect! See Lin-Manuel Miranda Light Up Mary Poppins Returns with This Sneak Peek Pic

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan March 6, 2017 - 12:21PM
Lin-Manuel Miranda
(Photos: Gordon Harrold & Disney)
The film is scheduled for release on December 25, 2018.

Lights up on...London? Lin Manuel-Miranda is currently across the pond shooting Disney's Mary Poppins Returns, and we have a first look at the Hamilton mastermind in character as Jack, the lamplighter. While Miranda's character is not the same as Dick Van Dyke's from the original 1964 film, we're excited to see what the Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner and Oscar nominee has in store for the big screen. As previously reported, Miranda is starring in the film alongside Emily Blunt (pictured below as Mary Poppins), Meryl Streep and Angela Lansbury. The sequel to Disney’s 1964 classic Mary Poppins is scheduled for release on December 25, 2018. Check out the hot shot above!

