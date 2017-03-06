Pacific Overtures Revival, Starring George Takei, Announces Complete Cast

Star Trek legend George Takei will be joined by a lineup of stage favorites in Classic Stage Company's revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's musical Pacific Overtures. CSC Artistic Director John Doyle helms the production.



Avenue Q original Ann Harada has signed on for the production, along with Karl Josef Co, Marc delaCruz, Steven Eng, Megan Masako Haley, Kimberly Immanuel, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh, Orville Mendoza, Marc Oka and Thom Sesma.



Pacific Overtures tells the tale of a samurai and a fisherman who are caught up in the Westernization of the East.



The off-Broadway revival has also announced the creative team: costumes will be designed by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting by Jane Cox, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical supervision by Rob Berman and musical direction by Greg Jarrett.



The original Broadway production debuted in 1976. A Roundabout Theatre Company revival played Broadway in 2004. Takei plays the Reciter, a role created by Mako and played by Tony winner BD Wong in the Broadway revival. Pacific Overtures begins performances April 6 at Classic Stage Company. Opening night is set for May 4 for a limited run through May 26.