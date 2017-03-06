 

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Female Stars Who Should Return to Broadway

Features By Lindsey Sullivan March 6, 2017 - 5:29PM
The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Female Stars Who Should Return to Broadway
(Photo: Getty Images)
We miss your number one pick—and her signature copper curls!

Who run the world? Girls! War Paint starts performances on March 7, and International Women's Day is March 8. In honor of this week of Great White Way female power, we asked the fans which leading lady is due for a Broadway return. We've included ladies who haven't taken the stage in at least five years. Check out your top 10 to see which divas you're dying to see back on the boards!


Liza Minnelli


Whoopi Goldberg


Laura Bell Bundy


Karen Olivo


Lea Michele


Angela Lansbury


Viola Davis


Barbra Streisand


Julie Andrews


Bernadette Peters

See Also:   Features
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets