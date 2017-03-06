The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Female Stars Who Should Return to Broadway

Who run the world? Girls! War Paint starts performances on March 7, and International Women's Day is March 8. In honor of this week of Great White Way female power, we asked the fans which leading lady is due for a Broadway return. We've included ladies who haven't taken the stage in at least five years. Check out your top 10 to see which divas you're dying to see back on the boards!





Liza Minnelli





Whoopi Goldberg





Laura Bell Bundy





Karen Olivo





Lea Michele





Angela Lansbury





Viola Davis





Barbra Streisand





Julie Andrews





Bernadette Peters