The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Female Stars Who Should Return to Broadway

Who run the world? Girls! War Paint starts performances on March 7, and International Women's Day is March 8. In honor of this week of Great White Way female power, we asked the fans which leading lady is due for a Broadway return. We've included ladies who haven't taken the stage in at least five years. Check out your top 10 to see which divas you're dying to see back on the boards!
Liza Minnelli
Whoopi Goldberg
Laura Bell Bundy
Karen Olivo
Lea Michele
Angela Lansbury
Viola Davis
Barbra Streisand
Julie Andrews
Bernadette Peters