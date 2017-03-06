 

Duncan Sheik's New Musical Whisper House Sets Cast in London

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 6, 2017 - 2:21PM
Previews will begin April 6 at London's Other Palace.

The latest musical from Spring Awakening Tony winner Duncan Sheik has announced casting. Whisper House, with a book and lyrics by Kyle Jarrow, will debut at The Other Palace in London. Previews begin April 6 with opening night set for April 18 for a limited run through May 27. Adam Lenson directs.

The cast for Whisper House includes Simon Bailey (Parade, Jersey Boys), Nicholas Goh (Breakfast at Tiffany's), Simon Lipkin (Guys and Dolls), Niamh Perry (Love Never Dies) and Dianne Pilkington (Mamma Mia!, Wicked). The musical will feature a seven-piece onstage band.

​Taking place during World War II, Whisper House follows a young boy named Christopher who is sent to live with a reclusive aunt he's never met. Soon enough Christopher begins hearing strange music seeping through the walls.

Sheik's other musicals include American Psycho and Because of Winn-Dixie. Jarrow is an Obie winner for A Very Merry Unauthorized Children’s Scientology Pageant. The idea for Whisper House was conceived with 30 Rock actor Keith Powell.

 

