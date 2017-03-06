My Fair Lady, Directed by Bartlett Sher, Will Bow on Broadway in Spring 2018

Well, this is loverly news: My Fair Lady is officially coming to the Great White Way. Tony winner Bartlett Sher is helming a new production of the Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe musical. The first Broadway production of the classic tuner in 25 years will begin previews on March 22, 2018 and open on April 19, 2018 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.



Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady, with book and lyrics by Lerner and music by Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The original production, directed by Moss Hart and designed by Oliver Smith and Cecil Beaton, starred Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews, won six Tony Awards including Best Musical, and ran for 2,717 performances, making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history. The musical boasts classic songs like “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “The Rain in Spain” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face."



The Lincoln Center Theater production of My Fair Lady will have sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, and lighting by Donald Holder.



No casting has been announced for the new production.