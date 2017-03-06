A Bronx Tale Cast Album Sets Release Date

Broadway's A Bronx Tale musical has set a release date for its upcoming cast album. The cast took to the recording studio in January to lay down tracks of Alan Menken and Glenn Slater's original score. The album, produced by Ghostlight Records, will drop on March 17.



A Bronx Tale features Bobby Conte Thornton, Nick Cordero and Richard H. Blake in the new musical based on Chazz Palminteri's hit solo play. The musical opened at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016.



Codirected by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks and Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, A Bronx Tale follows a young man caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.