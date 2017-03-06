 

A Bronx Tale - Broadway

A streetwise new musical based on the real life story of Chazz Palminteri.

A Bronx Tale Cast Album Sets Release Date

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 6, 2017 - 3:24PM
A Bronx Tale Cast Album Sets Release Date
Nick Cordero & Hudson Loverro in A Bronx Tale
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets

Broadway's A Bronx Tale musical has set a release date for its upcoming cast album. The cast took to the recording studio in January to lay down tracks of Alan Menken and Glenn Slater's original score. The album, produced by Ghostlight Records, will drop on March 17.

A Bronx Tale features Bobby Conte Thornton, Nick Cordero and Richard H. Blake in the new musical based on Chazz Palminteri's hit solo play. The musical opened at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016. 

Codirected by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks and Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, A Bronx Tale follows a young man caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

See Also:   News  |  A Bronx Tale
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets