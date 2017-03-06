Broadway Grosses: Glenn Close's Sunset Boulevard Star Turn Holds a Top-Five Spot

Glenn Close's Broadway return held strong at the Broadway box office as the Sunset Boulevard revival remained in this week's top five. The Lonny Price-helmed revival took in $1,210,262, just in front of Disney hit Aladdin, bringing in $1,194,405. Wicked took the number three spot with $1,515,568. The Lion King was next up grosser with $1,530,680 while Hamilton raked in $2,835,099 to stay in the top spot. Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical also took number one slot in capacity, at 101.58%, just followed by Dear Evan Hansen (101.54% capacity), The Book of Mormon (101.30% capacity), The Lion King (101.42% capacity) and Jitney (99.42% capacity).



Here’s a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 5:



FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. Hamilton ($2,835,099)

2. The Lion King ($1,530,680)

3. Wicked ($1,515,568)

4. Sunset Boulevard ($1,210,262)

5. Aladdin ($1,194,405)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. The Glass Menagerie ($421,467)

4. Jitney ($363,838)

3. In Transit($239,852)

2. Significant Other($165,131)

1. Sweat ($53,780)*



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Hamilton (101.58%)

2. Dear Evan Hansen (101.54%)

3. The Book of Mormon (101.30%)

4. The Lion King (101.42%)

5. Jitney (99.42%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Chicago (74.88%)

4. The Phantom of the Opera (73.40%)

3. Paramour (70.90%)

2. The Present (68.15%)

1. On Your Feet! (57.94%)



*Number based on one performance



Source: The Broadway League