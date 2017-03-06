 

Broadway Grosses: Glenn Close's Sunset Boulevard Star Turn Holds a Top-Five Spot

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 6, 2017 - 5:37PM
Broadway Grosses: Glenn Close's Sunset Boulevard Star Turn Holds a Top-Five Spot
Glenn Close in Sunset Boulevard.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Glenn Close's Broadway return is once again drawing crowds.

Glenn Close's Broadway return held strong at the Broadway box office as the Sunset Boulevard revival remained in this week's top five. The Lonny Price-helmed revival took in $1,210,262, just in front of Disney hit Aladdin, bringing in $1,194,405. Wicked took the number three spot with $1,515,568. The Lion King was next up grosser with $1,530,680 while Hamilton raked in $2,835,099 to stay in the top spot. Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical also took number one slot in capacity, at 101.58%, just followed by Dear Evan Hansen (101.54% capacity), The Book of Mormon (101.30% capacity), The Lion King (101.42% capacity) and Jitney (99.42% capacity).

Here’s a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 5:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,835,099)
2. The Lion King ($1,530,680)
3. Wicked ($1,515,568)
4. Sunset Boulevard ($1,210,262)
5. Aladdin ($1,194,405)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Glass Menagerie ($421,467)
4. Jitney ($363,838)
3. In Transit($239,852)
2. Significant Other($165,131)
1. Sweat ($53,780)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.58%)
2. Dear Evan Hansen (101.54%)
3. The Book of Mormon (101.30%)
4. The Lion King (101.42%)
5. Jitney (99.42%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Chicago (74.88%)
4. The Phantom of the Opera (73.40%)
3. Paramour (70.90%)
2. The Present (68.15%)
1. On Your Feet! (57.94%)

*Number based on one performance

Source: The Broadway League

See Also:   The Biz
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets