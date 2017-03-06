 

Odds & Ends: Kate Reinders & Andrew Samonsky to Welcome First Child, Ramin Karimloo Gets Patriotic & More

News By Lindsey Sullivan March 6, 2017 - 5:44PM
Kate Reinders & Andrew Samonsky
Ramin Karimloo singing the national anthem is what America needs right now.

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.

A Little Reinder-Samonsky Is on the Way
Nope, it’s not a reindeer—it’s a boy! Broadway couple Kate Reinders and Andrew Samonsky posted a hilarious pregnancy announcement on Instagram on March 6. Congrats to the happy couple on their first child! We can only hope he’s as hilarious as his parents.

 

The ride of our lives, coming this summer! #itsaboy #adventureland

A post shared by Andrew Samonsky (@asamonsky) on


Ramin Karimloo Sings the National Anthem
We pledge allegiance to Ramin! Anastasia-bound star Ramin Karimloo may be Canadian; however, he lent his pipes to belting out the United States national anthem at Madison Square Garden on March 5. The event was for MSG’s Hockey Night, so the stage fave was still showing love to his Canadian roots. Watch the video below!



Canadian Prime Minister Will See Come From Away
Speaking of Canada, the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Twitter that he will head to the Great White Way on March 15 to catch Come From Away at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The musical chronicles the lives of passengers who had to land in Gander, Newfoundland during the tragic events of 9/11.

 


David Stone Keeps It Green
Wicked super producer David Stone has (appropriately) received the Broadway Green Alliance’s Green Broadway Award. The accolade acknowledges the War Paint producer’s exceptional leadership in keeping the Great White Way green—both at the Gershwin Theatre and beyond.

 

 

