Broadway's Phantom of the Opera to Welcome Rodney Ingram as Raoul

Rodney Ingram is set to join the cast of Broadway's longest-running musical, The Phantom of the Opera, producers Cameron Mackintosh and the Really Useful Group announced today.



Ingram, a veteran of Disney's Aladdin, will play the dashing Raoul beginning March 20. He takes over for Kyle Barisich, who will give his final performance March 18.



"It's a great privilege to be able to be a part of such a landmark piece and masterwork of the music theatre canon," Ingram told Broadway.com. "To assume this role, and to be the latest addition to the Phantom legacy is an honor."



The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and employing all of the devious methods at his command.



Along with Ingram, the cast features James Barbour in the title role, alongside Ali Ewoldt as Christine, Laird Mackintosh as Monsieur André, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Michele McConnell as Carlotta, Linda Balgord as Madame Giry, John Easterlin as Piangi and Kara Klein as Meg Giry.



Phantom features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe), and direction by Harold Prince. The hit musical plays Broadway's Majestic Theatre.