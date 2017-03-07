 

Cagney - Off-Broadway

Off-Broadway Musical Cagney to End Run at Westside Theatre; Is Broadway Next?

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 7, 2017 - 10:40AM
Off-Broadway Musical Cagney to End Run at Westside Theatre; Is Broadway Next?
Robert Creighton and Jeremy Benton in Cagney
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
Cagney is headed to L.A. before a possible run on Broadway.

Cagney, the new musical about Hollywood's tough guy in tap shoes, James Cagney, will conclude its lengthy run at the Westside Theatre on May 28. Cagney began its Westside run on March 16, 2016, prior to opening on April 3, 2016. When Cagney closes, the production will have played a total of 502 performances (including 21 previews).

Featuring music by George M. Cohan and direction by Bill Castellino, Cagney first opened at off-Broadway's York Theatre Company on May 28, 2015 and ran through June 21, 2015. With a book by Peter Colley and additional contributions by the show's star, Robert Creighton, Cagney transferred to the Westside following acclaim.

"While May 28 marks our final bow on West 43rd Street, this is just the beginning of Cagney's next reel. It is my plan to bring the current production to Los Angeles for a limited engagement before returning to New York to launch a Broadway production," said producer Riki Kane Larimer. "We hope to have more details to announce in the coming weeks, but until then, 'give our regards to ol' Broadway and say that we'll be there e'er long.'"

See Also:   News  |  Cagney
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets