Off-Broadway Musical Cagney to End Run at Westside Theatre; Is Broadway Next?

Cagney, the new musical about Hollywood's tough guy in tap shoes, James Cagney, will conclude its lengthy run at the Westside Theatre on May 28. Cagney began its Westside run on March 16, 2016, prior to opening on April 3, 2016. When Cagney closes, the production will have played a total of 502 performances (including 21 previews).



Featuring music by George M. Cohan and direction by Bill Castellino, Cagney first opened at off-Broadway's York Theatre Company on May 28, 2015 and ran through June 21, 2015. With a book by Peter Colley and additional contributions by the show's star, Robert Creighton, Cagney transferred to the Westside following acclaim.



"While May 28 marks our final bow on West 43rd Street, this is just the beginning of Cagney's next reel. It is my plan to bring the current production to Los Angeles for a limited engagement before returning to New York to launch a Broadway production," said producer Riki Kane Larimer. "We hope to have more details to announce in the coming weeks, but until then, 'give our regards to ol' Broadway and say that we'll be there e'er long.'"