Gina Gionfriddo's Can You Forgive Her? to Play the Vineyard Theatre

The Vineyard Theatre’s 2016-2017 season will conclude with Gina Gionfriddo’s Can You Forgive Her?, directed by Peter DuBois (Sons of the Prophet). Gionfriddo returns to the Vineyard for the first time since her 2005 play After Ashley. She previously collaborated with DuBois on Becky Shaw, making Gionfriddo a 2009 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Previews of Can You Forgive Her? will begin Thursday, May 4 with opening night set for Tuesday, May 23.



It’s Halloween night, and Miranda is desperate for a way out. She’s drowning in debt, may be falling for her sugar daddy and is on the run from her date who has threatened to kill her. When she meets Graham and Tanya, a door opens, for all of them. But is what lies beyond a treat or a trick?



The design team for Can You Forgive Her? will include scenic design by Allen Moyer (Dot), costumes by Jessica Pabst (The Heidi Chronicles), lighting by Russell Champa (In the Next Room) and sound by Daniel Kluger (Significant Other). Casting will be announced at a later date.



John Kander and Greg Pierce’s new musical Kid Victory, directed by Liesl Tommy, is now in performances at the Vineyard through March 19.