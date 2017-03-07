Odds & Ends: Dear Evan Hansen at 92nd Street Y, Jennifer Hudson Sings From Her New Single & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Ben Platt Talks Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen breakout star Ben Platt and his Tony-nominated director, Michael Greif, will come to the 92nd Street Y on Sunday, April 16 for a conversation about their groundbreaking musical. Since its December opening at the Music Box Theatre, Dear Evan Hansen has become one of Broadway’s biggest hits. The recently released cast album debuted at #8 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart, one of only four cast albums to reach that chart’s Top 10 in the last 50 years.



Audra McDonald Sings Beauty and the Beast

We couldn't be more excited to see the new live-action Beauty and the Beast. With Emma Watson as Belle and Broadway veterans like Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor and Kevin Kline, the cast is jam-packed with stage favorites and plenty of talent. But the performance we're most excited about is six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, who's taking on the role of Madame Garderobe. In the first-look video below, Broadway's queen gives us a look at her comedic turn, from behind the wardrobe.







Jennifer Hudson Offers Up New Single Remember Me

Remember you, we do. Jennifer Hudson, who blew the roof off the Jacobs Theatre when she made her Broadway debut as Shug Avery in The Color Purple in 2015, is giving a first listen of her latest single. Put your hands together for the American Idol finalist and Dreamgirls Oscar winner singing a moving, funky new tune.