 

Bandstand - Broadway

Laura Osnes and Corey Cott star in this new musical set amidst the 1940s swing scene.

Pop Poll! Take a Boozy Time Travel Trip to 1940s New York City with the Stars of Bandstand

March 7, 2017
What if the stars of the new Broadway musical could actually travel back to the setting of the show? What's the first thing Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & co. would do in 1940s NYC?

