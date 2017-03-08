Hollywood Legend Robert Evans' The Kid Stays in the Picture Could Be Broadway-Bound This Season

More than 12 years in the making, Hollywood mogul Robert Evans might be headed to Broadway, according to The New York Post. The high-profile producer who brought the films Rosemary's Baby, Love Story and Chinatown to the screen, opens the stage adaptation of his autobiography and documentary The Kid Stays in the Picture in London this week.



The Kid Stays in the Picture follows Evans' youth through his rise to Hollywood go-to, making his mark with films as varied as The Odd Couple and The Godfather. The Post reports that if the play takes off in London, the play's producer Barbara Broccoli (a Hollywood bigwig at the helm of the James Bond film franchise), could move it to Broadway as soon as this season.

Penned by Evans and directed by Simon McBurney (seen on Broadway earlier this season in The Encounter), the play focuses on the highs and lows of Evans' career. Danny Huston stars as Evans alongside Thomas Arnold, Heather Burns, Christian Camargo, Max Casella, Clint Dyer, Ajay Naidu and Madeleine Potter.



The Post suggests The Kid Stays in the Picture as a prospective next tenant for Broadway's Booth Theatre (current home of Significant Other). The play is set to run at London's Royal Court Theatre through April 8, giving it a chance to sneak onto Broadway before the April 27 Tony Awards cutoff.