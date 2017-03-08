David Garrison Joins the Vineyard Theatre's Kid Victory for Final Week

David Garrison is joining off-Broadway’s Kid Victory on March 14 for the last week of its run. He replaces Daniel Jenkins, who is returning to Oslo for its Broadway production. Directed by Liesl Tommy and featuring a book and lyrics by Greg Pierce, music by John Kander and a story by Kander and Pierce, Kid Victory opened on February 22 at the Vineyard Theatre, where it is scheduled to play through March 19.



Garrison was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine. His other Broadway credits include Wicked, Titanic, The Visit, Torch Song Trilogy, The Pirates of Penzance and Bells Are Ringing. His off-Broadway credits include I Do! I Do!, Silence! The Musical, New Jerusalem, Geniuses and It’s Only a Play as well as two Vineyard productions: Middletown and Eight Days Backwards.



Kid Victory also features Ann Arvia, Joel Blum, Laura Darrell, Jeffry Denman, Brandon Flynn, Dee Roscioli, Tony winner Karen Ziemba and Blake Zolfo.



The musical centers on 17-year old Luke, who returns to his small Kansas town after a wrenching one-year absence. As his friendship grows with the town misfit, Emily, his parents realize that in order to truly find their son, they must confront some unnerving truths about his disappearance.