Odds & Ends: Laura Benanti and Javier Muñoz to Announce Drama Desk Noms, Stage Faves Land TV Gigs & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Laura Benanti and Javier Munoz Will Announce Drama Desk Noms

Laura Benanti (She Loves Me) and Javier Muñoz (Hamilton) will announce nominations for the 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards on Thursday, April 27 at 10:00am at Feinstein's/54 Below. Two-time Drama Desk winner Michael Urie (Buyer & Cellar) will host the celebration of Broadway, off-Broadway, and off-off-Broadway at the Town Hall on Sunday, June 4.



John Leguizamo and Adrienne Warren Land TV Gigs

Stage alum John Leguizamo, currently schooling Public Theater audiences in Latin History for Morons, and Adrienne Warren, who wowed Broadway with her tap skills last season in Shuffle Along, are bound for the small screen, according to Deadline. Leguizamo will play an ex-cop-turned-bartender in the ABC pilot Salamander and Warren will appear as deputy to former general counsel (played by ER veteran Noah Wyle) for the National Security Agency in CBS’ pilot Perfect Citizen.



Mad Libs Live! Will Record Cast Album

We're totally (adjective) about this news! Grammy-winning producer Michael J. Moritz Jr. and Beautiful original cast member Kevin Duda will produce the off-Broadway cast recording of Mad Libs Live!, the musical adaptation of your favorite childhood pastime. Mad Libs Live! played New World Stages in 2015. The album is set to be released in spring 2017.

Kevin Kline Teaches Stephen Colbert to Bow, Broadway-Style

Kevin Kline, who is currently rehearsing his Broadway return in Noël Coward’s Present Laughter, sat down with Stephen Colbert last night to chat about his latest stage role. The Broadway.com Audience Award winner also gave Colbert a few tips about how to give the most grand of Broadway curtain calls.



