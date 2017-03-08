 

Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Cast in Drama High Pilot

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 8, 2017 - 2:42PM
Shannon Purser
(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Stranger Things season-one alum Shannon Purser has reason to cheer. She's been cast in Drama High, NBC's upcoming pilot from Friday Night Lights producer Jason Katims and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller, according to Deadline. Drama High is based on Michael Sokolove's book about the drama teacher Lou Volpe.

Purser will play the recurring role of Annabelle, a student at the working-class school who hopes to be cast in Spring Awakening despite not being the best fit. Broadway alum Rosie Perez is also set to appear in the Universal TV series, along with Moana breakout star Auli’i Cravalho and Rarmian Newton.

There's no current timeline for Drama High post-pilot, but while we're eagerly waiting, look on back to Purser stopping the show when she reprised her role as Stranger Things' Barb Holland in Jimmy Fallon's January opener to the Golden Globes.

