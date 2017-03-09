The Play That Goes Wrong Begins Making Mayhem on Broadway

 

The Play That Goes Wrong - Broadway

London's Olivier Award-winning comedy arrives on Broadway.

News By Lindsey Sullivan March 9, 2017 - 12:00AM
The cast of 'The Play That Goes Wrong' in London
(Photo: Alastair Muir)

'The Play That Goes Wrong' earned the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.

Bring on the murder mystery mishaps! The Play That Goes Wrong begins making a delightful mess on Broadway on March 9. The Olivier-winning comedy was created by Mischief Theatre members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, who also star in the production. Mark Bell is at the helm, and producer, director and writer J.J. Abrams is one of the show's producers. Opening night is slated for April 2 at the Lyceum Theatre.

This farce introduces audiences to the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, a performance troupe attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. As the title suggests, it doesn’t go so well, and the accident-prone thespians fight against all odds to make it through the performance to final bows.

The play marks the Broadway debut for the entire original West End cast, including Lewis, Sayer, Shields, Matthew Cavendish, Bryony Corrigan, Rob Falconer, Dave Hearn, Charlie Russell, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit.

