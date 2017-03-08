Get to Know Broadway's Sexy, Swinging New Musical Bandstand Starring Corey Cott & Laura Osnes

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Corey Cott and Laura Osnes headline Broadway's new musical about a group of WWII vets who find a fresh direction when they form a swing band and go for radio gold.
Bandstand - Broadway
Laura Osnes and Corey Cott star in this new musical set amidst the 1940s swing scene.
