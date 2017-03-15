 

Hello, Dolly! - Broadway

Bette Midler returns to Broadway in this musical classic!

Bette Midler Is Back Where She Belongs as Hello, Dolly! Returns to Broadway

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 15, 2017 - 12:00AM
Bette Mider
(Photo: Jonathan Pushnik)

'Hello, Dolly!' officially opens on April 20.

Dolly's back at last! The highly anticipated new Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Bette Midler, begins performances tonight at the Shubert Theatre. Opening is scheduled for April 20.

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, Hello, Dolly! tells the story of an outspoken matchmaker and her attempts to marry "half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder.

Jerry Zaks directs this production with Warren Carlyle serving as choreographer. Midler takes on the title role opposite David Hyde Pierce as Horace.

This revival also stars Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy and Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackl, with Taylor Trensch as Barnaby Tucker opposite Beanie Feldstein as Minnie Fay. Jennifer Simard completes the principal cast as Ernestina with Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper and Melanie Moore as Ermengarde.

Completing the cast are Cameron Adams, Phillip Attmore, Giuseppe Bausilio, Justin Bowen, Elizabeth Earley, Taeler Elyse Cyrus, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Blake Hammond, Stephen Hanna, Michael Hartung, Robert Hartwell, Amanda LaMotte, Analisa Leaming, Jess LeProtto, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Nathan Madden, Linda Mugleston, Hayley Podschun, Jessica Sheridan, Michaeljon Slinger, Christian Dante White, Branch Woodman, Ryan Worsing and Richard Riaz Yoder.

 

We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
