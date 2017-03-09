Brian d'Arcy James May Return to Hamilton on Broadway

He'll be back! Brian d'Arcy James could be headed back to Hamilton as King George — this time on Broadway — according to Deadline.



The three-time Tony nominee, recently seen on-screen in Spotlight, created the role of King George in the off-Broadway run at the Public Theater, but opted out of the Broadway production to star in Something Rotten!



Jonathan Groff created the role on Broadway. SNL veteran Taran Killam currently wears King George's crown. Deadline did not provide a timeline but suggested it may not happen overnight as James is busy with TV and film projects.