Brian d'Arcy James Will Return to Hamilton on Broadway

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 9, 2017 - 5:00PM
Brian d'Arcy James in Hamilton off-Broadway
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

James created the role of King George at the Public Theater.

It's official: he'll be back! Brian d'Arcy James is headed back to Hamilton as King George — this time on Broadway, producer Jeffrey Seller has confirmed.

The three-time Tony nominee, recently seen on-screen in Spotlight, created the role of King George in the off-Broadway run at the Public Theater, but opted out of the Broadway production to star in Something Rotten!

Jonathan Groff created the role on Broadway. SNL veteran Taran Killam currently wears King George's crown.

James will begin on April 14, with Killam playing his final performance April 13.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

 

 

