Mary-Louise Parker and Denis Arndt Will Bring Heisenberg to L.A.

Manhattan Theatre Club’s recent Broadway play Heisenberg is headed to Los Angeles. The new work by Simon Stephens, who won a Tony for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, will play Center Theatre Group's Mark Taper Forum.



Denis Arndt and Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker, who starred in the 2015 off-Broadway run and the 2016 Broadway engagement, will reprise their roles on the West coast.



Mark Brokaw will repeat his duties as director, with a design team of Mark Wendland (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Austin R. Smith (lighting design) and David Van Tieghem (sound design).



Amidst the bustle of a crowded London train station, Georgie (Parker) spots Alex (Arndt), a much older man, and plants a kiss on his neck. This electric encounter thrusts these two strangers into a fascinating and life-changing game as Heisenberg brings to theatrical life the uncertain and often comical sparring match that is human connection.