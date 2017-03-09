 

Tim Minchin Animated Musical Project with Hugh Jackman Is Shut Down

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 9, 2017 - 1:07PM
Tim Minchin and Hugh Jackman
(Photos: Bruce Glikas and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
The A-list voice cast was to include Tony winner Hugh Jackman.

Dreamworks has canceled the four-years-in-the-making animated musical project Larrikins, featuring a score by Groundhog Day's Tim Minchin, according to Deadline.

The script was being written by Harry Cripps and the film produced by Gregg Taylor.

In a January 2017 interview with Broadway.com, Minchin described Larrikins as "a singing-animal rock-'n'-roll road movie...very different in tone from other animated musicals."

After having been shifted among studios, Larrikins had recently been moved to February 2018.

Deadline's sources suggested, “Creatively it just wasn’t working out well.” The A-list voice cast was to include Tony winner Hugh Jackman along with Margot Robbie, Naomi Watts, Rose Byrne and Ben Mendelsohn. Minchin and Chris Miller were set to direct the film.

This animal rock-'n'-roll musical may be gone for good, but at least we have Minchin's latest Broadway gig to look forward to. Groundhog Day kicks off Broadway performances at the August Wilson Theatre on March 16.

