In the final episode of Let's Have Lunch, Michael Xavier and the cast of Sunset Boulevard offer you a video valentine that is simply unforgettable.
Sunset Boulevard - Broadway
Glenn Close revisits her Tony Award-winning performance of Norma Desmond in this acclaimed revival.
Let's Have Lunch: Backstage at Sunset Boulevard with Michael Xavier, Episode 8: As If We Never Said Goodbye
