Michael Greif and Bill Berloni to Be Honored by the Drama League

The Drama League will honor two stage greats at this year’s 83rd annual Drama League Awards, set for Friday afternoon, May 19 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square.



The 2017 recipients are director Michael Greif and animal trainer Bill Berloni. Greif, currently represented on Broadway by Dear Evan Hansen and War Paint, will receive the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing. Berloni will receive the Unique Contribution to the Theater Award. A third honoree for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater will be announced shortly.



These Special Recognition Honors are in addition to the five competitive categories: the 2017 Drama League Nominees for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the Distinguished Performance Award, which will be announced on Wednesday, April 19 at at Sardi’s.



First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, the Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. Past Distinguished Performance Award winners include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera, Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Lane and Audra McDonald.