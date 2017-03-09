Broadway’s A Doll's House, Part 2 Will Begin Previews Early

Producer Scott Rudin today announced that Lucas Hnath’s new play, A Doll’s House, Part 2, will now begin previews at Broadway’s John Golden Theatre on Thursday, March 30, two days earlier than previously announced. Opening night remains Thursday, April 27.



Directed by Tony Award inner Sam Gold, this new play that picks up after the conclusion of Henrik Ibsen’s most cherished work stars three-time Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf, Oscar winner Chris Cooper, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell and Tony nominee Condola Rashad.



In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer (Metcalf) makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event — when Nora slams the door on everything in her life — instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll’s House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora’s exit. Now, there’s a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?



Hnath makes his Broadway debut with A Doll's House, Part II. His recent off-Broadway plays include The Christians and Red Speedo.