Odds & Ends: Dear Evan Hansen Moms Show Public School Love, Mark Ruffalo on His Broadway Return & More

Dear Evan Hansen Moms Tip Their Hats to NY Public Schools

Rachel Bay Jones and Jennifer Laura Thompson play moms in Broadway’s new musical Dear Evan Hansen and are both moms to teenagers in real life. They’ve signed on as presenters at the Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival for New York City Public Schools on March 13 at the Music Box Theatre, home to their hit Broadway show. Hamilton star Okieriete Onaodowan, who will be their next-door neighbor when he joins The Great Comet on July 3, will serve as the evening’s host.



Danielle Brooks & More Pay Tribute to [title of show]

This coming Monday’s Vineyard Theatre gala looks back on little-musical-that-could [title of show], which began its life at the Vineyard and then took Broadway. The theatre announced today that even more stars have been added to the evening. Color Purple vet Danielle Brooks will join Barrett Foa and Colin Hanlon to be “Part of It All” alongside [tos] originals Jeff Bowen, Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell and Heidi Blickenstaff.



Mark Ruffalo Talks The Price on GMA

For the first time since his debut in Awake and Sing!, Mark Ruffalo is back on Broadway. The actor who rocked theater crowds in the Oscar-winning film Spotlight sat down with the team at Good Morning America today to talk about appearing alongside Tony Shalhoub, Jessica Hecht, and Danny DeVito in Arthur Miller’s The Price, opening March 16 at the American Airlines Theatre.