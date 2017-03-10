Rob McClure takes us to the Straz Center in Tampa! Plus, the Rotten cast goes to Disney World and Rob answers rapid-fire Twitter questions.
Rob McClure takes us to the Straz Center in Tampa! Plus, the Rotten cast goes to Disney World and Rob answers rapid-fire Twitter questions.
Come From Away's Caesar Samayoa Shows Us His Gay Lumberjack & Other Meaningful Gifts in His Dressing Room
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 6: We're in Disney World!
Let's Have Lunch: Backstage at Sunset Boulevard with Michael Xavier, Episode 8: As If We Never Said Goodbye
Bottoms Up: Backstage at the Something Rotten! Tour with Rob McClure, Episode 5: It's Chili in Cincinnati