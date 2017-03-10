Phillipa Soo Wins Us Over With This Tune From the Amélie Cast Album

Broadway's new musical Amélie just began performances yesterday and we can hardly wait to see the film favorite take the stage. Featuring Phillipa Soo — Hamilton's original Eliza — in the title role, the show features a score by Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen. We're excited to offer a first listen to a track from their upcoming original cast recording. Hear Tony nominee Soo sing “Times Are Hard for Dreamers” from Warner Music Group's album, set to be released online on Friday, May 19 and in stores on Friday, June 9.



