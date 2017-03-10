 

Oscar-Nominated Producer Picks Up Liberace Musical

News By Broadway.com Staff March 10, 2017 - 12:45PM
Oscar-Nominated Producer Picks Up Liberace Musical
Liberace
(Photo: Coral Records)
Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge producer hopes to bring a Liberace musical to the stage.

A long-gestating Liberace musical is back on track, according to the New York Post. Producer Jerry Weintraub, who has since passed, had aimed to bring a Liberace bio-musical titled All That Glitters to Broadway in 2014.

Now attached to the project, according to the Post, is producer David Permut, who brought the Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge to the screen. The Post was unclear on whether Permut's project would have the same creative team as Weintraub's. Broadway dancer-turned-impressario Alexander DeJong wrote the music and lyrics for the 2014 project. DeJong was set to direct and choreograph.

Regarding today's news in the Post, DeJong confirmed his continued involvement to Broadway.com and that the Post's report is about the same Liberace musical from 2014. "We'd postponed our project but we’re still slated to open next spring at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco,” said DeJong in a phone interview. DeJong noted that exact dates aren't set for a San Francisco engagement but he did confirm that he is the musical's composer, director and choreographer. DeJong collaborated on the musical's book with James Walsh.

The musical will follow Liberace (whose full name was Wladziu Valentino Liberace) starting with his childhood in Milwaukee, through his rise to fame as one of the greatest showmen of the 20th Century and ending with the controversial final chapter of his life, when the very-closeted star was diagnosed with AIDS. Richard Kline was set to play Liberace in his later years.

See Also:   News
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets