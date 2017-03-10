Paul Sparks Joins Hugh Jackman & More for The Greatest Showman Movie Musical

The P.T. Barnum biopic The Greatest Showman is getting starrier. According to Deadline, Night Of actor Paul Sparks has joined the cast for the movie musical led by Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and upcoming Waitress star Will Swenson.

The Greatest Showman will follow the career of P.T. Barnum, who became known as the iconic entertainer and creator of the three-ring circus. Jackman initially signed on to play the entertainment pioneer in the film in 2009. Sparks is set to play newspaper critic James Gordon Bennett, who had a rough relationship with Barnum.



Michael Arndt, Jenny Bicks, and Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon wrote the script with visual effects artist and commercial director Michael Gracey at the helm. The film is set to release on Christmas of this year.

