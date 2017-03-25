 

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Broadway

A Triple Treat! Get to Know Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust & Ryan Sell

Features By Broadway.com Staff March 25, 2017 - 10:00AM
A Triple Treat! Get to Know Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust & Ryan Sell
Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust & Ryan Sell
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
We know—it’s a lot of Ryans.

There is a place that's just as magical as Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, and it's Broadway. Beginning on March 28, the two glorious worlds become one at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Three lucky golden ticket holders will make their Great White Way debuts in the role of Charlie Bucket. Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Foust and Ryan Sell (we know—it's a lot of Ryans!) will share the role. Just like Charlie, they may be small, but they're mighty. Flynn, Foust and Sell will be sharing their first Broadway gig with heavy-hitters like Christian Borle, Jackie Hoffman, director Jack O'Brien and more. Take a look at Broadway.com's sweet photo session with these triple threats treats, and get to know them below!



Jake Ryan Flynn
First Broadway Show You Ever Saw: "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. I love that musical."
Broadway Idol: Kristin Chenoweth
Favorite Movie: "The Descendants, which Kristin Chenoweth was in!"
Which Celeb Do You Want to Come See Your Show: Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Song: "Welcome to the Renaissance" from Something Rotten!
What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up: "I’d like to be the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway."
Favorite Candy: Charleston Chews


Ryan Foust
Favorite Broadway Show: "Les Misérables. That’s what really inspired me to do theater."
Broadway Idol: Alfie Boe
Favorite Movie: "The Jurassic Worlds and Parks movies. They don't scare me."
Favorite Game: "I've been playing soccer for about six years. I play center midfield or forward. Scoring a goal feels like winning a golden ticket."
Favorite Song: "Can't Stop the Feeling" by Justin Timberlake
What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up: Actor
Favorite Candy: Sour Belts


Ryan Sell
Favorite Broadway Show: Finding Neverland
Broadway Idol: "My Broadway idol is Christian Borle. So it’s very cool to perform with him on stage."
Which Celeb Do You Want to Come See Your Show: "I would have just loved to have Gene Wilder come."
Favorite Game: "I don’t know what it’s called, but there’s this really cool car game that I play on my Xbox. I race other people."
Favorite Song: "When Your Feet Don't Touch the Ground" from Finding Neverland
What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up: "An actor, and after seeing Jack O’Brien direct the show, I’m encouraged or inspired to be a director maybe when I get older."
Favorite Candy: Hershey's Chocolate Bars

 

See Also:   Features  |  Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between November 7, 2017 and March 5, 2018. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets