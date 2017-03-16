 

Arthur Miller's The Price - Broadway

With a Fierce Cast, Arthur Miller's The Price Returns to Broadway

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 16, 2017 - 12:00AM
With a Fierce Cast, Arthur Miller's The Price Returns to Broadway
Squigs gives Arthur Miller's 'The Price' the Broadway ink treatment.

The stars of Arthur Miller's The Price are ready to return the play to Broadway! Under the direction of Terry Kinney, The Price opens on March 16 at the American Airlines Theatre. The cast is composed of Mark Ruffalo, Tony Shalhoub, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito in his Broadway debut. The limited engagement plays through May 7.

Set three decades after the Great Depression, The Price follows Victor (Ruffalo) as he returns to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents’ estate. Joining him at the house are his wife (Hecht), his estranged brother (Shalhoub) and a scheming furniture dealer (DeVito). With each of their agendas at odds, Victor must challenge his notion of sacrifice.

To commemorate the revival's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched the cast in a portrait that shows off the chemistry of a dynamite group of actors unearthing a classic.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

