 

Chicago - Broadway

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.

Tony Yazbeck Is Back! The Broadway Favorite Will Return to Chicago

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 13, 2017 - 1:09PM
Tony Yazbeck Is Back! The Broadway Favorite Will Return to Chicago
Tony Yazbeck
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Yazbeck plays his third engagement as Billy Flynn in the long-running musical.

All we care about is love! Okay, okay...we also care a whole bunch about Broadway hoofer Tony Yazbeck. The On the Town Tony nominee, who recently knocked our socks off in Manhattan Concert Productions' Crazy for You, will lend even more razzle dazzle to the stage when he returns to Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre on Tuesday, March 14Producers Barry and Fran Weissler broke the news today. 

The talented tapper and new dad will head back into the long-running revival as Billy Flynn, in his third engagement with the hit production. Christopher Sieber currently plays the role in the musical. His final performance will be tonight, March 13.

Chicago currently features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, LaVon Fisher-Wilson as Matron Mama Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. 

