Neil Patrick Harris-Led Series of Unfortunate Events Picked Up for Second Season

The Netflix show Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, led by Broadway vet Neil Patrick Harris, has been picked up for a second season. The network broke the news today via Twitter.



Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, A Series Of Unfortunate Events follows the story of the orphaned children Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes) and Sunny Baudelaire (Presley Smith) and their treatment by the evil Count Olaf (Tony winner Harris), as they try to discover the secret behind the deaths of their parents. Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman takes on the role of Mr. Poe and Patrick Warburton appears as the title character.



Harris won the Tony for his performance in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and has also hosted the Tony Awards on multiple Emmy-winning occasions. He has additionally appeared on Broadway in Proof, Cabaret and Assassins. His screen credits include How I Met Your Mother, Doogie Howser, M.D., Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris and Gone Girl.



Check out Netflix's official announcement of the second season below.



We hope you're happy. Because you won't be, ever again. #ASOUE Season 2. pic.twitter.com/MlXpqqs2dJ — Netflix US (@netflix) March 13, 2017