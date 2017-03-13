 

Indecent - Broadway

A deeply moving new play with music, inspired by true events.

Get an Eyeful of Indecent as Paula Vogel's New Play Begins Rehearsals for Broadway

March 13, 2017
Get an Eyeful of Indecent as Paula Vogel's New Play Begins Rehearsals for Broadway
'Indecent' begins performances on April 4.

The cast of Paula Vogel's Indecent celebrated the first day of rehearsal by meeting the press and posing for pics. The new play, directed by Rebecca Taichman, is based on true events and examines the 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance. The provocative drama was shut down after the police charged cast members with obscenity, partly because the piece depicted a lesbian relationship. Starring Katrina Lenk, Mimi Lieber, Max Gordon Moore, Tom Nelis, Steven Rattazi, Richard Topol, Adina Verson, Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, Indecent begins performances at the Cort Theatre on April 4 and opens on April 18. Take in the pic above, and then get ready for a timely look at an explosive piece of theatrical history.

