 

Broadway Grosses: Miss Saigon Soars in Its Broadway Return

News By Broadway.com Staff March 13, 2017 - 4:27PM
Jon Jon Briones in 'Miss Saigon' in London
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
The diva-filled musical 'War Paint' is bringing in crowds at the Nederlander Theatre.

New revivals proved strong grossers this past week at the Broadway box office. The new production of Miss Saigon was a big seller in its second week on the Great White Way. Fresh off of a hit debut in London, the musical grossed $915,852.90 in a seven-performance week, up from its gross of $723,243.43 last week. Also starting off strong was the Kevin Kline-led revival of Present Laughter, bringing in $255,520.75 in just two preview performances. Lynn Nottage’s play Sweat, in a transfer from off-Broadway’s Public Theater, performed well in capacity in its first week, filling Studio 54 to 79.70%. Another Broadway newcomer bringing in crowds was the diva-filled musical War Paint, starring Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole. It filled the Nederlander Theatre to 90.81% in only 7 performances.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 12:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,145,635.50)
2. The Lion King ($1,740,082.00)
3. Wicked ($1,697,075.00)
4. Aladdin ($1,370,565.50)
5. Sunset Boulevard ($1,260,957.20)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Sweat ($266,405.30)
4. Present Laughter ($255,520.75)*
3. In Transit ($214,127.80)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($187,198.00)**
1. Significant Other ($166,036.50)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (101.79%)
2. Hamilton (101.77%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.59%)
4. Come From Away (101.34%)
5. The Price (101.22%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Chicago (79.24%)
4. Kinky Boots (75.18%)
3. Paramour (74.84%)
2. In Transit (74.81%)
1. The Present (70.52%)

*Number based on two performances
**Number based on four performances

Source: The Broadway League

