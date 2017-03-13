Broadway Grosses: Miss Saigon Soars in Its Broadway Return

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
New revivals proved strong grossers this past week at the Broadway box office. The new production of Miss Saigon was a big seller in its second week on the Great White Way. Fresh off of a hit debut in London, the musical grossed $915,852.90 in a seven-performance week, up from its gross of $723,243.43 last week. Also starting off strong was the Kevin Kline-led revival of Present Laughter, bringing in $255,520.75 in just two preview performances. Lynn Nottage’s play Sweat, in a transfer from off-Broadway’s Public Theater, performed well in capacity in its first week, filling Studio 54 to 79.70%. Another Broadway newcomer bringing in crowds was the diva-filled musical War Paint, starring Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole. It filled the Nederlander Theatre to 90.81% in only 7 performances.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 12:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,145,635.50)
2. The Lion King ($1,740,082.00)
3. Wicked ($1,697,075.00)
4. Aladdin ($1,370,565.50)
5. Sunset Boulevard ($1,260,957.20)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Sweat ($266,405.30)
4. Present Laughter ($255,520.75)*
3. In Transit ($214,127.80)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($187,198.00)**
1. Significant Other ($166,036.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (101.79%)
2. Hamilton (101.77%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.59%)
4. Come From Away (101.34%)
5. The Price (101.22%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Chicago (79.24%)
4. Kinky Boots (75.18%)
3. Paramour (74.84%)
2. In Transit (74.81%)
1. The Present (70.52%)
*Number based on two performances
**Number based on four performances
Source: The Broadway League