 

Linda - Off-Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club presents the American premiere of Penelope Skinner's new drama.

Linda Star Janie Dee on Having It All, Getting Ready for London's Follies & More

March 13, 2017
Prolific performer Janie Dee on why her role in MTC's Linda is so important to her, getting ready to play Phyllis in London's Follies and why she refuses to be typecast.

Linda
